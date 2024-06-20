Your bargaining committee participated in mediation today with your Employer. As per our commitment to good faith bargaining, we have agreed to continue through the mediation process and will have further updates for you early next week.



Thank you for your continued support and solidarity!



In solidarity,

Brenda Olanski, Bargaining Chair

Carson Darling, Committee Member

Jennifer Skinner, Committee Member

Naomi Gallant, Committee Member

Tawnya Demers, Committee Member

Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP