All Members in Fort St John - City of Fort St John Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 20, 2024

Your bargaining committee participated in mediation today with your Employer. As per our commitment to good faith bargaining, we have agreed to continue through the mediation process and will have further updates for you early next week.
 
Thank you for your continued support and solidarity!
 
In solidarity,
Brenda Olanski, Bargaining Chair
Carson Darling, Committee Member
Jennifer Skinner, Committee Member
Naomi Gallant, Committee Member
Tawnya Demers, Committee Member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator

