Transfer Timeline Extended

Dear Members,

I have good news to share. It's been an eventful weekend at the Community Bargaining Association (CBA) negotiations table. As you already saw, your bargaining committee achieved a tentative agreement with significant gains to the current CBA.

If this agreement ratifies, it will benefit us all; however, because of our unique situation in supportive housing, we need an equally strong transfer agreement to unlock the full benefits of the CBA and protect us against losses. I'm pleased to report that this weekend we won more time to achieve a fair transfer.

On Sunday, the CBA Admin Committee signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with HEABC, that has put us on a new transfer timeline. Instead of the CBA agreement kicking in at our workplaces on April 1, 2026, we will continue to be covered by the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) agreement until April 1, 2027. From now until then our union will continue to negotiate our transfer agreement, with a focus on a smooth and fair deal.

For clarity, this MOA thus entitles us to all the provisions of a renewed CSSBA Collective Agreement once CSSBA bargaining concludes, from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2027, including:

monetary retroactivity

the anticipated 3% per year general wage increases; and

low-wage redress

Curious about how CSSBA bargaining is going? You can find updates on the community social services bargaining hub.

Why We Need This Buffer

HEABC has a formula; it's rigid and highly bureaucratic. As your advisory group and negotiator dug deeper into key protections that none of us want to lose – like our current hours of work, schedules and full-time entitlements -- it became clear that we couldn't afford to rush our proposals. We're not prepared to let anyone suffer because of arbitrary administrative technicalities. We need to be strategic and nimble.



Most concerning was HEABC's first pass at your re-classifications. While initial assessments like this are subject to many reviews, this one was indicating far too many unacceptable wage losses because of HEABC's interpretation of your job descriptions. Our unwavering position has always been that your current base wage rates should at least be matched with the same base wage rates in the CBA, so that you do not lose money. This is an important job, and we need the time, resources and power to push for it. As with any round of bargaining, we cannot guarantee specific outcomes, but our MOA buys us the time we need to advance language that benefits the largest number of members.

The MOA also defines the framework for a new employer-union working group that we will form within 90 days of ratification of the CBA agreement. This "Supportive Housing Transition Working Group" will comprise up to six representatives from HEABC and up to six representatives from the CBA. One of the six will be Katie Smith - speaking on behalf of the BCGEU (as our transfer agreement negotiator) - and the other seats have yet to be determined. We'll have more information down the road.



Thank you for your continued vigilance and support, and please stay tuned to your email for more information on what all of this means for you and our sector.



In solidarity,

Kate Banky, Bargaining Representative for C3 members in the CBA

Andrea Duncan, Component 3 Vice-President









UWU/MoveUP