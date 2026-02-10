HEABC starts classification assessment

Dear Member,

The Health Employers' Association of BC (HEABC) has officially started requesting job descriptions from our bosses to begin the multi-step process of matching our current classifications to CBA contract classifications.

The BCGEU has not yet signed anything with HEABC, who only did an initial assessment of your job descriptions. That assessment is now subject to reviews and revisions.

✊Our position is that your current base wage rates should at least be matched with the same base wage rates in the CBA, so that you do not lose money. We're going to fight hard for this outcome. The purpose of this transfer into the CBA is to close lingering pay gaps and advance wage equity within your sector.

✊ Our union has the right to challenge any classification-match that is identified as incorrect, and as members, you also have the right to appeal what you've been matched to, as per the collective agreement.

Negotiations with HEABC Continue

Our BCGEU staff representative met with HEABC last week. We've made it clear to HEABC that we need consistent, transparent communication for negotiations to go smoothly.

They didn't inform our union that they had started reviewing job descriptions, but our staff representative has told them that we expect updates on the status of their classification work moving forward. We've also asked that HEABC flag anything unusual, so we can address it.

Our employers should also be doing their part to make this transition smooth to avoid unnecessary paperwork and administrative headaches. If you're hearing any information from your employers that isn't matching information from our union, please let us know. Our union and the supportive housing advisory group are here to support you.

In solidarity,

Kate Banky, Bargaining Representative for C3 members in the CBA

Andrea Duncan, Component 3 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP