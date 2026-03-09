How the CBA tentative agreement affects you – Comprehensive Summary included

Dear member,



Last week, your peers at Raincity and Lookout, along with thousands of other community health workers in the Community Bargaining Association (CBA), received a full package of details about the tentative settlement reached on Feb 22.

Because you will continue to be covered by the CSSBA agreement at your supportive housing/shelter/women's transition home job until April 1, 2027 now, the CBA agreement does not immediately affect you. However, you still have a big stake in the upcoming digital ratification vote, which runs from March 13 at 12 P.M. (Noon) to March 20 at 12 P.M. (Noon), as it will decide if the tentative agreement becomes the new CBA contract.

The application of the CBA contract to your workplaces has been delayed, but it's coming up (April 1, 2027), once our transfer agreement is settled, so this is a chance to have a say in the future of your pay and working conditions. Some of the CBA gains that that will apply to you (starting April 1, 2027) if the deal ratifies, include:

· Weekend and afternoon shift premiums that all of us will get if the deal ratifies;

· Funding for the CBA's health benefits trust, which gives us the power to push for coverage improvements that could close gaps between the current CBA benefits and our CSSBA benefits;

· The 3% annual general wage increases (for a total of 12%);

· And a fairer overtime system.

You can read all about these wins and more in our union's comprehensive summary.

Comprehensive Summary

Please note, the wage calculator will not work for you because you have not been re-classified within the CBA yet. Our transfer agreement, which we're continuing to negotiate, will determine details like this. Moving forward, you'll also be receiving updates from the CSSBA bargaining committee, as the results from that bargaining table will determine your prospective retroactive pay and most immediate wage increases. You should have received an update from CSSBA today. Also, please note that unless you work another job, with another employer that is covered by the CSSBA agreement, you won't participate in any CSSBA related votes.

However, since you are part of the health sector now, you do have a right to cast a ballot in the CBA ratification vote. The comprehensive summary explains the ratification voting process and what to expect in more detail.

To view all the newly negotiated language, as it will appear in the CBA contract if we vote in favour of the tentative agreement, please review "the greens."

Over the next several days, we'll be updating our supportive housing website with more information about the CBA tentative deal as it relates to our jobs and our sector: https://supportivehousing.bcgeu.ca/

Stay tuned for invites to the following education sessions so you can learn more about the tentative agreement and what it will mean for your jobs:

Zoom Meetings

Mar 12 – 6 P.M.

Mar 16 – 6 P.M.

Mar 17 – 12 P.M. (NOON)

Mar 19 – 12 P.M (NOON) & 6 P.M.

Telephone Town Halls

Mar 18 – 12 P.M. (NOON) & 6 P.M.

This tentative agreement was hard fought, and it's a testament to the battle for equity within some of B.C's most critical public sectors. Just as community health workers have been pushing for the same recognition and respect as workers in large-scale health facilities, like hospitals, who do similar work to them, we've been pushing to close pay gap with our peers at other agencies, so that we can keep raising the bar together. The tentative agreement achieved at the CBA bargaining table advances both causes.

In solidarity,

Kate Banky, Bargaining Representative for C3 members in the CBA

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Andrea Duncan, Component 3 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP