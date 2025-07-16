Your BCGEU delegates to the CBA bargaining committee (along with delegates of the six other constituent unions) have spent 16 days at the bargaining table with HEABC. Although we have had a full exchange of non-monetary proposals, we have made very little progress outside of administrative updates to the agreement.

Our goal is to make progress on the priorities you identified – this includes improved overtime language, greater mobility between employers, and having language equal to workers covered under the FBA.

Your committee is greatly frustrated with the lack of progress and does not believe any meaningful momentum will be achieved during our remaining dates in July. Therefore, we have cancelled the remaining five days in July and informed HEABC that we will have to reconvene in September and October.

During this time, your committee and the Component Executive will be reaching out to members to update you on bargaining and get feedback on our next steps.

Although we are not yet at the stage where monetary proposals are on the table, the presentation of a general wage increase at the Public Service bargaining table was echoed at other public sector tables, including ours. Note that we have not accepted this offer, nor have we discussed it. However, we want to ensure you're aware of the offer that was made - and to assure you that we know it falls short of addressing the priorities members like you have consistently raised.

On June 25, 2025, HEABC tabled monetary proposals, including wages and low compensation redress. This included a proposed two-year agreement with the following General Wage Increase (GWI):

Year 1: The employer proposed two options for year one of the GWI:

Option A

April 1, 2025: increase rates of pay by 0.5% plus $0.15 per hour

October 1, 2025: increase rates of pay by 0.5% plus $0.15 per hour

Option B

April 1, 2025: increase rates of pay by 0.75%

October 1, 2025: increase rates of pay by 0.75%

Year 2:

April 1, 2026: increase rates of pay by 1.0%

October 1, 2026: increase rates of pay by 1.0%

It's important to emphasize that this is the opening proposal, and significant work remains. We have reiterated to the employer that any path to a tentative agreement must include a monetary offer that meaningfully addresses the affordability crisis facing public sector workers.

Know that your resolve and support are the key ingredients in achieving a positive result at the bargaining table, especially as it relates to non-monetary language and your rights under the collective agreement.

Members will receive an email with Zoom links in the coming days to attend a Q&A with the bargaining committee. We look forward to hearing from you before we resume bargaining in the fall.

UWU/MoveUP