Week 10 of Facilities bargaining kicked off with employers making an opening proposal for a total general wage increase of up to 3.5 per cent over two years.





The Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) tabled a two-year agreement that includes a total general wage increase that fails to adequately address recruitment and retention.



The employers' wage proposal is similar to what is being offered by employer groups across other public sector negotiating tables, from health care to direct government services.



The FBA bargaining committee is committed to negotiating a comprehensive tentative agreement that meets the needs of members, including protections from future economic instability and wage comparability to ensure equal pay for equal work. This initial offer by the HEABC does not align with member priorities or the government's election promise to rebuild the health care system in British Columbia.



As the bargaining committee prepares to respond to the employer's offer, we can't forget this government was re-elected last fall on a commitment to strengthen health care in this province. We also know that keeping and attracting health care workers is the best investment the province can make to improve health care for patients and residents.





In the February throne speech, B.C.'s lieutenant governor outlined the government's support for health care, calling it an expression of who we are as Canadians.



But they also acknowledged that, like other provinces, B.C. is feeling the strain of worker shortages and a growing and aging population requiring more complex care.



The staffing shortage gets in the way of better health care and that means patients wait longer for care, as well as unsafe workloads leading to injury, worker burnout and turnover, and too much violence on the job. The best way to strengthen health care services across B.C. is to keep pushing at the bargaining table for fair wages and safer working conditions so we can prevent injuries and reduce violence – and that's just what your bargaining committee intends to do.



Bargaining is set to resume on June 25.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations





