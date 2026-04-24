Attend the Day of Mourning ceremony in Victoria, April 28 at 12pm

Next Tuesday, April 28, 2026, is the National Day of Mourning – a time to remember our co-workers who were injured, made sick or killed because of something that happened at work, and to renew our commitment to creating safer workplaces.

As a BCGEU member residing in the Victoria area, you are encouraged to attend the in-person ceremony on April 28 at 12:00-1:00 pm on the BC Legislature steps. The event is hosted by the BC Federation of Labour and Victoria Labour Council. BCGEU President Paul Finch will speak, and our union's Provincial Executive will be in attendance. More information about the event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/share/1B62hR3UxK/



For information about ceremonies in other communities across the province, visit https://www.dayofmourning.bc.ca/









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