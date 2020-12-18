 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. All Members of Atira Property Management Inc. - Occupational Health and Safety Representatives - BCGEU

Published on December 18, 2020

Hello Everyone,

Your Employer and the Union are looking for members to step up and become Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) representatives. Once appointed by the Union, you will receive 8 hours of training. We are hoping to find one representative for each Atira location/worksite. We have not been able to have meetings for a few months now due to various challenges and, without representatives from most programs, it is difficult to identify and find solutions to workplace health and safety issues.

If you are interested in becoming an OHS representative, please contact the Lower Mainland area office at area03@bcgeu.ca, or your Health, Safety and Compliance Specialist, Omolara Kayode at omolara_kayode@atira.ca.

 

In solidarity,

 

Hilary Andow
Staff Representative


UWU/MoveUP