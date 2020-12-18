Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All Members of Atira Property Management Inc. - Occupational Health and Safety Representatives - BCGEU
Published on December 18, 2020
Hello Everyone,
Your Employer and the Union are looking for members to step up and become Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) representatives. Once appointed by the Union, you will receive 8 hours of training. We are hoping to find one representative for each Atira location/worksite. We have not been able to have meetings for a few months now due to various challenges and, without representatives from most programs, it is difficult to identify and find solutions to workplace health and safety issues.
If you are interested in becoming an OHS representative, please contact the Lower Mainland area office at area03@bcgeu.ca, or your Health, Safety and Compliance Specialist, Omolara Kayode at omolara_kayode@atira.ca.