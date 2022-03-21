Strike vote begins next week

As you know, your bargaining committee is conducting a strike vote for the 33,000 members of the public service bargaining committee starting next week. You are getting this email because you are part of that bargaining unit and are eligible to vote.



From the very beginning of this round of bargaining, public service members have been unified around a central priority: achieving cost of living protections (COLA) for your wages. Your bargaining committee declared impasse over your employer's deeply disappointing wage proposals and now we need you to send a strong message to your employer that COLA is still your priority, and you are prepared to fight for it.



Strike votes are part of bargaining, but it is important to note that 99 per cent of collective agreements are negotiated without job action. Your committee's goal has always been to get a deal at the bargaining table and that hasn't changed. A strong strike vote is the best way to reach that goal because a strong strike vote is a powerful incentive for your employer to get back to the bargaining table with a wage offer that meets your needs.



Strike vote key dates

Members start receiving ballots – Monday May 16

Deadline for the return of ballots – Friday June 17

Ballot count – Wednesday June 22

Please note: the strike vote is being conducted via paper ballots primarily distributed by stewards and worksite contacts in worksites. If you regularly attend a worksite and don't have a ballot by Tuesday, May 24th or if you are on leave or working remotely and have questions about how to get your ballot, please use the contact info below to make sure you get your chance to vote.

Resources and contact info

PEA Strike Vote

We've been advised that negotiations between the PEA (Professional Employees' Association) and the employer reached impasse on Wednesday May 11, 2022. The PEA and their bargaining committee will also be issuing a strike vote to bring the employer back to the table to engage in meaningful bargaining.



In the news



On Monday, BCGEU president Stephanie Smith, who also serves as Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee, spoke with CKNW's Jody Vance about strike vote preparations in the coming weeks. Listen here.





In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Cynthia Mepham-Egli, Component 6 Acting First Vice-Chairperson

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff



