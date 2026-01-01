Celebrating the skilled work of lab professionals

National Medical Laboratory Week is here, and we're celebrating the incredible work you and your co-workers do every day!

Medical laboratory professionals are essential to high-quality patient care. Across B.C. and throughout Canada, lab workers help make diagnosis, treatment and ongoing care possible by delivering accurate, timely and reliable test results. Whether you work in patient service centres, mobile lab services, analytical labs, specimen management, logistics or any other vital patient support role, your contribution is indispensable and our health-care system could not function without it.

Because much of your work happens behind the scenes, it often doesn't get the recognition it deserves. Lab Week is an important opportunity to recognize the critical role lab professionals play in our communities and to thank you for the work you do in support of patients across the province.

Thank you for your dedication, your expertise and your vital contributions to health care in British Columbia.



In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU Vice-President Health Services, Component 4

Richard Ziemianski

1st Vice Chairperson, Health Services, Component 4



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP