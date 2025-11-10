WorkSafeBC fines BC Wildfire Service: your union is demanding immediate action

To all BCGEU wildfire members,



Last week, WorkSafeBC issued a major administrative penalty of $759,368.84 against the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) for failing to ensure worker safety in connection with two serious workplace incidents in 2023.

This is one of the largest fines of its kind, and it confirms what BCGEU members have been saying for years: systemic safety failures within BCWS are putting wildland firefighters at risk.

What this means

The WorkSafeBC decision recognizes that BCWS has not met the basic health and safety obligations owed to its workers. It also highlights the need for immediate, meaningful changes to how wildfire operations are supervised, staffed, and supported.

Our union has been raising these same issues for years: inadequate training, poor supervision, high turnover, and inconsistent safety practices. These are long-standing problems with real consequences on the ground.

Your union's response

The BCGEU is calling on BCWS and the provincial government to take swift and serious action to protect the workers who protect B.C. communities. We are demanding:

Full implementation of all corrective actions required by WorkSafeBC

Concrete measures to strengthen training, supervision, and risk assessments for all wildfire crews

Immediate steps to address chronic understaffing and retention issues that leave new and young workers exposed to unnecessary danger

Progress so far

While we are deeply concerned by these findings, there are a few positive steps underway thanks to your advocacy and solidarity:

The provincial Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee (JOHSC), established jointly by BCGEU and BCWS, is now up and running to tackle systemic safety issues

Wage improvements secured through BCGEU job action have started to reduce turnover and keep experienced crews on the job

Initial improvements to safety training and equipment standards are being rolled out, though more work is needed to make these changes consistent across the province

The bottom line

The 2023 wildfire season was the most devastating on record. This fine must be a turning point, a moment for BCWS and government to rebuild a culture of safety, transparency, and respect for every wildland firefighter and support worker in this service.

Every one of you deserves to come home safe at the end of your shift. The BCGEU will continue to hold BCWS and the provincial government accountable until that's a reality.



In solidarity,

Sebastian Kallos

BCGEU Vice President

Component 20 – Environment, Technical, and Operations





