Vice President of Component 8 – Community Health Services, Scott De Long and your Local 808 Chairperson, William McKerrow will be conducting worksites visits as scheduled below, as part of your Union's ongoing outreach to the membership and to provide you with updates on the current Community Health sector agreement bargaining:





Tuesday August 30th

IHA Golden Health Centre 10:00 AM

IHA Invermere health Centre 12:30 PM

IHA Kimberley Health Centre 3:30 PM

Wednesday August 31st

IHA Sparwood Health Centre 10:00 AM

IHA Elk Valley Home support 10:00 AM

IHA Fernie Health Centre 12:30 PM

IHA Creston Valley Hosp/health 3:30 PM

Thursday, September 1st

IHA Tamarak Cottage 9:00 AM

IHA Cranbrook Mental Health Unit 10:30 AM

IHA Rocky Mountain Lodge 12:30 PM

HC Urgent Primary Care 2:00 PM

In addition to the above, a Local 808 General Membership Meeting will be held on Thursday, September 1st at 5:30 PM – separate meeting notice will be sent with details.



