Our union and B.C.'s post-secondary sector



Dear Members,

As you know, our sector is in serious flux due to chronic underfunding, failure of government to review its outdated funding formula, and federal changes to immigration and international students. We're writing to update you on a few efforts our union has made to help ensure your rights and value remain at the forefront of both employers' and government's minds.



Over the past couple months, our union provided both verbal and written input to Mr. Don Avison, the appointed lead of government's sustainability review of our sector. We relayed your concerns and clearly stated that frontline staff are critical to ensuring stable and sustainable post-secondary education for our communities and economy. We also expressed that layoffs should not be the first or only approach to solving the sector's sustainability crisis.



We also included data demonstrating a significant increase in non-unionized management salaries and positions at many B.C. post-secondary institutions over the past few years, backing up our main request of Mr. Avison's report: if the layoff process must happen, please recommend that unionized support and instructional staff not be laid off disproportionately to non-unionized management staff.



Mr. Avison's report to government is due at any time. We're hopeful Minister Sunner and the Premier will guide institutions to think creatively beyond layoffs – and consult workers for creative ideas. This creativity is critical to ensuring fiscally responsible delivery of quality training and education and, ultimately, a robust workforce – something both our provincial and federal economies need.



Meanwhile, sectoral bargaining is underway for both instructors and support staff, and our union's focus remains on negotiating the strongest possible collective agreements for you. But we are closely monitoring the layoff situation and assessing additional ways to encourage more creative solutions. Where layoffs are unavoidable, we are engaging with the relevant employers to ensure they are carried out in full compliance with the collective agreement and applicable labour law. Protecting your rights throughout this process is a top priority.



Please continue to work with your stewards who will loop in staff reps about any other union resources needed.

In solidarity,

Joanna Lord, BCGEU Vice-President, Component 7

Seth Downs, BCGEU Instructors Bargaining Council Chair

Lorna Colasimone, BCGEU College and Institute Support Service Bargaining Association Chair





UWU/MoveUP