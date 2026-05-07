IMPORTANT: NBA Strike Vote Information

Dear Members,



As you know, the Nurses Bargaining Association (NBA) provincial bargaining committee declared that negotiations had reached an impasse with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC). As a result, the NBA committee has now authorized a strike vote.

You will receive your electronic ballot via Simply Voting on Saturday May 9. Voting will close at 4PM on Monday May 11.

Please make sure to cast your vote before 4PM on May 11. A strong strike vote sends a strong message to the employer.

Ballots will only be sent to your personal email address. To confirm your email address, go to the BCGEU Member Portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup

Sign up for an account using your personal email address

Include your BCGEU Member ID: (your member ID can be found in the footer of every BCGEU email)

Click on Manage Contact Info and ensure your contact information is up to date.

If you have any questions about your ballot, please email [email protected]

As the lead union in negotiations, the BCNU will be offering the following town hall information sessions about the strike vote:

May 9:

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. PT

May 11

12 noon - 1:30 PT

These sessions are your opportunity to:

Get clarity on recent bargaining developments

Understand what a strike vote means

Ask questions and get answers



Members can join any session in real-time using the access link below. Pre-registration is not required.

(Refer to email sent for zoom link)

In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services





UWU/MoveUP