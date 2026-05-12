The results of the NBA strike vote are in. With more than 50,000 votes cast and 98.2% of members across the bargaining unit voting in favour of authorizing a strike, you sent a strong message to the employer that you will fight together to win a fair deal.

This is one of the strongest strike mandates in Canadian labour history and sends a clear message to the employer: nurses are united, organized, and ready to fight for better patient care, safer working conditions, and respect for the nursing profession.

Over the past several weeks, members across the province attended virtual townhalls, spoke with coworkers, and showed up in overwhelming numbers to make their voices heard.

This historic result was made possible by members coming together in extraordinary numbers and making it clear nurses are united in the fight for change. While we do not have the exact overall vote breakdown in the entire bargaining unit, the results of the BCGEU NBA members' vote are as follows:

Number of eligible voters: 30

Number of votes cast: 10

Number of votes in favour of a strike: 10

Number of votes opposed to a strike: 0

Number of spoiled ballots: n/a

Nurses made it very clear that benefits were a top priority in this round of bargaining, and the NBA has fought to protect these benefits at the bargaining table. A strike vote this strong signals readiness and commitment.

The parties are expected to return to the table this afternoon, and further updates will be shared as they become available.

In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services

UWU/MoveUP