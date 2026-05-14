I wanted to take a moment to wish you a very happy 2026 National Nursing Week.

This year's celebration comes amidst a difficult round of bargaining. Congratulations to you on the strong strike vote you recently took, which sends a powerful message to your employer that nurses across the province cannot be taken for granted.

This year's theme, the power of nurses to transform health, highlights the incredible impact nurses have in shaping health care, driving innovation, and advocating for patient-centred care.

I am honoured to celebrate with you and wish you all the best as you continue bargaining for a fair agreement.

In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services

UWU/MoveUP