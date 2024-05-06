Today we resume bargaining with ProTrans for eight days of negotiations falling between May 6 and May 17. Back in March, we negotiated a protocol agreement and exchanged all non-monetary proposals. Over the next two weeks, we'll continue working through those proposals.



We're also excited that our advertising campaign to remind the public about the work we do to make the Canada Line run smoothly is now fully up and running. You've probably already seen station posters and train cards highlighting the customer service, control room and maintenance work we all do. A big thanks to our three co-workers who stepped up to be the faces of our campaign!



You can also see the ads on our website at canadaline.bgceu.ca where people are already dropping notes of appreciation like, "Love the service, thanks for keeping it going so smoothly."



Your Bargaining Committee,



Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Tarvinder Gidda, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Doiron, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP