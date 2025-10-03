Escalations are continuing today, with 30 additional worksites on picket lines. This escalation includes over 20 more BC Liquor Stores and BC Cannabis Stores as well as frontline staff from the Ministry of Environment and Parks; Children & Family Development; Energy and Climate Solutions; and Water, Land and Resource Stewardship whose work is critical to our communities and our economy.

A full list of striking worksites is available here - check to see if your worksite is on the list.

Reminder: regardless of how often you work or if you work remotely, if your team’s worksite, home base or headquarters in included in the list, you are on strike. It’s critical to know your worksite, home base or headquarters to ensure you are not unknowingly scabbing (working when you are actually on strike). Review our FAQ here if you are unsure. And finally, unless you have an accommodation, if you live within 30km of a picket line, you are required to report to that picket line. And if you do not work at any of the listed sites, please continue to report for work as usual unless instructed otherwise.

As of today, more than 17,000 public service workers are taking job action across B.C. As we communicated yesterday, job action will continue to intensify until the provincial government comes back to the bargaining table with a fair wage offer. Our message is clear: we will keep fighting for the deal that addresses the affordability crisis that members face, and we won't back down.



Despite what government is claiming in the media, their math misrepresents their actual offer. Their offer remains a 2% per year general wage increase--far below what's needed to keep pace with inflation and cost of living. Public sector workers like you are not asking for excess-we're asking for a fair general wage increase that keeps pace with inflation. The government needs to come back to the table with a real offer that respects the people who keep this province running.



On Monday, October 6 we're bringing our bargaining demands straight to the government's doorstep right as the fall legislative session begins. This rally will be our biggest yet. If you're in Victoria, we'll see you there. For those in other parts of the province, the rally will be livestreamed starting at 12pm noon on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.



We'll be in touch again with another Escalation Update if and when there is another escalation.

In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff



UWU/MoveUP