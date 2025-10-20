Dear public service members,



As we close our seventh week on strike, we have an update for you regarding mediation. After receiving a call from government yesterday requesting that the Public Service Bargaining Committee enter non-binding mediation, we can confirm that mediation will begin today at noon, and we expect it to continue through the weekend.



Government only called for mediation after seven weeks of escalating job action. That's proof that your solidarity and resolve are working. I hope you can take a moment to celebrate the role you've played in getting us here. Each of you, whether walking the picket line, participating in virtual picket duties, or diligently working as picket or building captains or on other important strike duties are what got us here.



This isn't over yet. Strength on the lines equals strength at the table.



We're encouraged that government has finally taken this step. But to make sure government comes to mediation ready to make a real, fair offer, we can't let up our pressure now.



Picket lines will remain up during mediation to demonstrate our collective strength and keep pressure on government, and escalation will continue until we reach a tentative agreement. Staying strong and visible at this critical moment will ensure government understands that mediation must lead to progress – and not another delay.

We will continue to keep you informed with updates on mediation, and any tentative agreement will be brought to you for a vote before it is finalized.



For now, take pride in what we've achieved together, and stay strong. Our grit, commitment, and solidarity are what got us here, and they're what will carry us across the finish line to a fair deal.



Almost 10,000 people have signed a powerful open letter written by striking workers.

Thursday night, we published a letter to MLAs written by striking workers, and we were not ready for the response. Overnight, 10,000 members signed the letter, one of the strongest responses we've ever seen. Getting as many signatures as possible on this letter is one critical way to keep up pressure for a fair deal. Can you take a minute to add your name now?

➡️ Click here to sign the open letter from striking workers now



Spotlighting our Members: Fund the Frontlines



Our member-run Instagram account, Fund the Frontlines, shares the stories of the public service workers who keep our communities running. Now, we're excited to launch Humans of BCGEU, a new feature highlighting the people behind the work - their commitment, care, and everyday experiences.



Want to be featured or share your story? Submit through our form or email us at [email protected]. Your voice matters, let's put our members front and centre!



Stay strong, united, and keep it up. It's working.



In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:









UWU/MoveUP