Mediation Update: Day 6

As mediation enters its sixth day, discussions continue and progress remains steady. While we have nothing substantial to report since yesterday, both parties are still at the table, and your bargaining committee remains focused on achieving results.



There are still key issues where the parties remain apart, but the mediators are working hard to help bridge those gaps. The process is complex and time-consuming, and your bargaining committee is exploring every possible avenue to reach a fair and respectful agreement that meets the priorities that members have identified.



We remain optimistic that the government's request for mediation reflects a genuine commitment to finding solutions – even as talks move at a measured pace. We will continue to keep you updated every step of the way.



In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP