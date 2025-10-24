Eight weeks. Twenty-eight thousand public service workers. More than 550 worksites. Through rain, long days, and missed paycheques, you've held the line for something bigger: fairness, respect, and a public service that honours those who keep it running.



This week, the Ministry of Forests joined the strike in full, bringing nearly 2,400 new members, including the dedicated members of BC Wildfire to the line.





Mediation Update

Mediation continues today in its seventh day, and discussions are steady and progress is being made. Your bargaining committee is working hard to move forward at the table and remains optimistic that both sides are committed to reaching a fair deal.



We know we might be close, but until a fair agreement is reached, we must keep our picket lines strong. We'll be in touch as soon as there is more information to share.



Safety on the Line

As you know, the weather is changing quickly, and several regions are under weather advisories. Please take care of yourselves and each other. Review our safety bulletin on working in cold and wet conditions: Cold Exposure and Weather Safety Bulletin (PDF)



Respect and Conduct on the Line

Our solidarity is strongest when we look out for one another. Please keep these important reminders in mind:



Bullying & Harassment:

Picketing can be stressful. If conflict arises, address it calmly and speak with your Picket Captain.

All members must follow the BCGEU Bullying and Harassment Policy.

Drugs & Alcohol:

Recreational drugs or alcohol are not permitted on picket lines.

Members under the influence may be sent home and ineligible for strike pay.

Time on the Line:

Picket shifts are four (4) hours. Reasonable breaks are fine, but extended absences should be discussed with your Picket Captain.

Accommodations:

If you need an accommodation to participate fully, please let your Picket Captain know.

Pets:

Friendly pets are welcome, but please be respectful of others who may have allergies or discomfort.

If your pet isn't at ease on the line, it's best to leave them at home.



Every picket shift, every conversation with the public, every message to an MLA has built the collective power that brought us to this moment and closer to the fair deal we deserve. Your solidarity has made this movement unstoppable, and it is working.



We are close but not done yet. Stay strong, stay safe, and keep the lines solid. Every day matters.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee