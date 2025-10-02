The employer has left us no choice but to escalate job action today, with 24 new worksites and 1,200 workers across government and the LDB now on picket lines across the province. Our message is clear: we will keep fighting for the deal that addresses the affordability crisis that members face, and we won't back down. Job action will continue to escalate until government returns to the table with a fair deal.

The following worksites are now struck. Members at struck sites without a picket line are asked to join their closest picket line which can be found here, or a picket as indicated below.

NEW Struck Public Service Worksites:

Worksite Address Picketing Notes 700 Pender St, Vancouver Picket at this location. Monday to Friday, 7:30am – 4:30pm 1050 Pender St W, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 1725 Robson St, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 1085 Cambie St, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 401 W Georgia St, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 510 Burrard St, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 550 Cambie St, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 555 W Hastings, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 601 W Cordova St, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 700 W Georgia St, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 999 Canada Pl, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 750 Pender St, Vancouver Members picketing offsite 46360 Airport Rd, Chilliwack Picket at this location. Monday to Friday, 8:30am – 4:30pm 129 10th Ave S, Cranbrook Picket at this location. Monday to Friday, 8am – 4pm MST 1201 103 Ave, Dawson Creek Members picketing at 1020 Alaska Ave, Dawson Creek 1060 Manhattan Dr, Kelowna Members picketing at 3155 Lakeshore Rd, Kelowna 1577 7th Ave, Prince George Members picketing at 3173 Massey Dr, Prince George. Monday to Friday, 8am - 5pm 545 Superior St, Victoria Picket at this location.

Monday to Friday, 7:30am - 5pm 280 3 Ave N, Williams Lake Members picketing at 640 Borland Street, Williams Lake

NEW Struck LDB Worksites:

Worksite Address Picketing Notes 1155 Bute St, Vancouver Members picketing 9am-7pm 1716 Robson St, Vancouver Members picketing at 1155 Bute St, Vancouver 9am-7pm 1108 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver Members picketing at 1155 Bute St, Vancouver 9am-7pm 1655 Davie St, Vancouver Members picketing at 1155 Bute St, Vancouver 9am-7pm 8025 Enterprise St, Burnaby Members picketing offsite

With over 2,000 people taking to the streets to push for a fair deal that addresses long-standing issues of wage erosion, cost-of-living increases, and basic respect for public sector workers, yesterday's rally in Vancouver was a beautiful demonstration of worker power and solidarity. If you missed it, you can watch the livestream on our YouTube Channel, Facebook and Instagram (don't forget to check out the stories and posts too!).

We'll be in touch again with another update if and when there is another escalation.





In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





