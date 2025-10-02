The employer has left us no choice but to escalate job action today, with 24 new worksites and 1,200 workers across government and the LDB now on picket lines across the province. Our message is clear: we will keep fighting for the deal that addresses the affordability crisis that members face, and we won't back down. Job action will continue to escalate until government returns to the table with a fair deal.
The following worksites are now struck. Members at struck sites without a picket line are asked to join their closest picket line which can be found here, or a picket as indicated below.
NEW Struck Public Service Worksites:
|Worksite Address
|Picketing Notes
|700 Pender St, Vancouver
|
Picket at this location.
Monday to Friday, 7:30am – 4:30pm
|1050 Pender St W, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|1725 Robson St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|1085 Cambie St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|401 W Georgia St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|510 Burrard St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|550 Cambie St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|555 W Hastings, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|601 W Cordova St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|700 W Georgia St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|999 Canada Pl, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|750 Pender St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing offsite
|46360 Airport Rd, Chilliwack
|
Picket at this location.
Monday to Friday, 8:30am – 4:30pm
|129 10th Ave S, Cranbrook
|
Picket at this location.
Monday to Friday, 8am – 4pm MST
|1201 103 Ave, Dawson Creek
|
Members picketing at 1020 Alaska Ave, Dawson Creek
|1060 Manhattan Dr, Kelowna
|
Members picketing at 3155 Lakeshore Rd, Kelowna
|1577 7th Ave, Prince George
|
Members picketing at 3173 Massey Dr, Prince George.
Monday to Friday, 8am - 5pm
|545 Superior St, Victoria
|
Picket at this location.
|280 3 Ave N, Williams Lake
|
Members picketing at 640 Borland Street, Williams Lake
NEW Struck LDB Worksites:
|Worksite Address
|Picketing Notes
|1155 Bute St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing 9am-7pm
|1716 Robson St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing at 1155 Bute St, Vancouver 9am-7pm
|1108 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver
|
Members picketing at 1155 Bute St, Vancouver 9am-7pm
|1655 Davie St, Vancouver
|
Members picketing at 1155 Bute St, Vancouver 9am-7pm
|8025 Enterprise St, Burnaby
|
Members picketing offsite
With over 2,000 people taking to the streets to push for a fair deal that addresses long-standing issues of wage erosion, cost-of-living increases, and basic respect for public sector workers, yesterday's rally in Vancouver was a beautiful demonstration of worker power and solidarity. If you missed it, you can watch the livestream on our YouTube Channel, Facebook and Instagram (don't forget to check out the stories and posts too!).
We'll be in touch again with another update if and when there is another escalation.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
