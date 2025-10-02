Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

All PS Members - The employer has left us no choice (Escalation Update) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 02, 2025

The employer has left us no choice but to escalate job action today, with 24 new worksites and 1,200 workers across government and the LDB now on picket lines across the province. Our message is clear: we will keep fighting for the deal that addresses the affordability crisis that members face, and we won't back down. Job action will continue to escalate until government returns to the table with a fair deal. 

 

The following worksites are now struck. Members at struck sites without a picket line are asked to join their closest picket line which can be found here, or a picket as indicated below.  

 

NEW Struck Public Service Worksites: 

 Worksite Address  Picketing Notes 
700 Pender St, Vancouver 

Picket at this location.  

Monday to Friday, 7:30am – 4:30pm 
1050 Pender St W, Vancouver 

Members picketing offsite 
1725 Robson St, Vancouver

Members picketing offsite 
1085 Cambie St, Vancouver 

Members picketing offsite 
401 W Georgia St, Vancouver 

Members picketing offsite 
510 Burrard St, Vancouver 

Members picketing offsite 
550 Cambie St, Vancouver 

Members picketing offsite 
555 W Hastings, Vancouver 

Members picketing offsite
601 W Cordova St, Vancouver

Members picketing offsite 
700 W Georgia St, Vancouver 

Members picketing offsite
999 Canada Pl, Vancouver 

Members picketing offsite 
750 Pender St, Vancouver 

Members picketing offsite 
46360 Airport Rd, Chilliwack 

Picket at this location.

Monday to Friday, 8:30am – 4:30pm 
129 10th Ave S, Cranbrook 

Picket at this location.

Monday to Friday, 8am – 4pm MST 
1201 103 Ave, Dawson Creek 

Members picketing at 1020 Alaska Ave, Dawson Creek 
 1060 Manhattan Dr, Kelowna 

Members picketing at 3155 Lakeshore Rd, Kelowna 
1577 7th Ave, Prince George

Members picketing at 3173 Massey Dr, Prince George. 

Monday to Friday, 8am - 5pm 
 545 Superior St, Victoria

 Picket at this location. 
 Monday to Friday, 7:30am - 5pm 
280 3 Ave N, Williams Lake 

Members picketing at 640 Borland Street, Williams Lake 

 

NEW Struck LDB Worksites: 

Worksite Address Picketing Notes 
 1155 Bute St, Vancouver

 Members picketing 9am-7pm
1716 Robson St, Vancouver 

Members picketing at 1155 Bute St, Vancouver 9am-7pm 
 1108 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver 

Members picketing at 1155 Bute St, Vancouver 9am-7pm 
 1655 Davie St, Vancouver

Members picketing at 1155 Bute St, Vancouver 9am-7pm
 8025 Enterprise St, Burnaby 

Members picketing offsite 

 

With over 2,000 people taking to the streets to push for a fair deal that addresses long-standing issues of wage erosion, cost-of-living increases, and basic respect for public sector workers, yesterday's rally in Vancouver was a beautiful demonstration of worker power and solidarity. If you missed it, you can watch the livestream on our YouTube Channel, Facebook and Instagram (don't forget to check out the stories and posts too!). 

 

We'll be in touch again with another update if and when there is another escalation.


 

In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee: 
 
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative 
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator 
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff



