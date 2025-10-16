Dear Public Service members,



We wanted to provide you with a quick update on ongoing developments. This morning, we met informally at the request of the government with George Heyman, Special Advisor to BC Minister of Finance, and a representative from the Premier's Office, as our goal remains to keep lines of communication open and to ensure your voices are heard at every opportunity. No bargaining took place, and they did not extend an offer to bargain or signal any willingness to return to the negotiating table.



As always, we remain ready and willing to find common ground at the bargaining table.



While we remain committed to dialogue, it's important to be clear that the Finance Minister has not been honest in her public assessment of the situation. If the government were genuinely interested in reaching a fair deal, we would already be at the bargaining table working toward one.



This is a moment of truth for the NDP. Do they stand with workers, or will they continue to delay and deflect while communities suffer? Every day they wait, the public loses confidence in their commitment to sustainable public services.



We will continue to keep you informed as things develop. Thank you, as always, for your solidarity and support.



And here's a special message from our president, Paul Finch:





YouTube - Paul Finch: Public Service Job Action Week 7 Update





In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP