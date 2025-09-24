Hi BCGEU – Here's your latest Escalation Update for Wednesday, Sept 24, which we will send whenever the strike expands.





Today, over 600 workers at 25 Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) retail stores across the province and nearly 1,000 workers at the Ministries of Agriculture, Environment, Forests, Jobs, Tourism and Water, Land and Resource Stewardship in Victoria have joined the strike, bringing the total member of BCGEU members taking job action to over 14,000.





The following worksites are struck as of today:

2975 Jutland Road

39th & Cambie (5555 Cambie, Vancouver)

Park Royal (785 Park Royal N, West Vancouver)

Richmond Brighouse (8100 Ackroyd Rd, Richmond)

Fort Street (1960 Foul Bay Rd, Victoria)

Dunbar (3453 Dunbar, Vancouver)

UBC Market Place/Westbrook Village (3313 Shrum Lane, Vancouver) - members working from this site are picketing at Dunbar

Arbutus (2120 Lahb Ave, Vancouver) - members working from this site are picketing at Dunbar

Kerrisdale (2058 41st Ave W, Vancouver) - members working from this site are picketing at Dunbar

Westwood (2748 Lougheed Hwy, Port Coquitlam)

Peninsula Village (280 – 15355 24th Ave, Surrey)

Ocean Park (12881 16th Ave, Surrey) - members working from this site are picketing at Peninsula Village

Semiahmoo (1711 152 St, Surrey) - members working from this site are picketing at Peninsula Village

Kelowna Orchard Park (1835 Dilworth Dr, Kelowna)

Solo (4455 Skyline Dr, Burnaby)

Caulfield (195 - 5335 Headland Dr, West Vancouver)

Ambleside (1434 Marine Dr, West Vancouver) - members working from this site are picketing at Caulfield

Capilano Mall (935 Marine Dr, West Vancouver) - members working from this site are picketing at Caulfield

Westview (2601 Westview Dr, West Vancouver) - members working from this site are picketing at Caulfield

Hillside (1644 Hillside Ave, Victoria)

Gorge & Tillicum (2955 Tillicum Rd, Victoria) - members working from this site are picketing at Hillside

Broadmead Village (370-777 Royal Oak Dr, Victoria)

Saanich (1087 McKenzie Ave, Victoria) - members working from this site are picketing at Broadmead Village

Cedar Hill (3611 Shelbourne St, Victoria) - members working from this site are picketing at Broadmead Village

Westshore (2945 Jacklin Rd, Victoria)

Kamloops Columbia Place (600-1210 Summit Dr, Kamloops)



If you or your team's worksite, home base or headquarters is one of the addresses listed above, you are on strike. Regardless of how often you work or if you work remotely, if your or your team's worksite, home base or headquarters is included in the above list you are on strike. If you're unsure of your home base or headquarters, talk with your coworkers or check the address on your paycheque, letter of employment, telework agreement and/or physical address of your worksite. Knowing your worksite is critical to ensuring you don't unknowingly scab (i.e., work when you're actually on strike). For more information, review "How do I determine if my worksite is on strike?" in our FAQs here.





Telephone Town Hall – This Friday!

This Friday, September 26 at 7 p.m. the Public Service Bargaining Committee will be hosting a Telephone Town Hall with all members of the Public Service. This will be your opportunity to hear directly from the PSBC about our strike actions, our plans moving forward and to ask the PSBC any questions you may have. Joining is simple: we will be calling all members of the public service on their home phone number just after 7 p.m. to connect them live to the event.





Fund the Frontlines March and Rally in Vancouver!

On October 1 at noon, striking workers are leading a major march through Vancouver, ending outside the B.C. government's Cabinet Offices. We need a massive turnout to turn up the pressure on government to come back to the table with a fair deal.









If you'd like to attend, click here to RSVP

If you can volunteer, let us know by clicking here





BCGEU members are demonstrating what courage and solidarity mean.



We'll be in touch again with another update if and when there is another escalation.



In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee





P.S. HEY VIRTUAL PICKETERS!



Exciting news – we've added new pickets today so more members can join picket lines. Strong lines are crucial to demonstrating our solidarity and boosting morale across the union, and in-person picketing is mandatory if you are within 30 km of a picket line (unless you have an accommodation). There are now 47 pickets to join – find your closest picket location here.







Solidarity Actions

If you're not currently engaged in job action, you can help support fellow public service workers on the lines by:

• Visiting a picket line near you, click here to see the list of picket locations.

• Sending an email to your MLA calling for a fair deal for public service workers.

• Sharing BCGEU social media content on Facebook and Instagram



Strike FAQ

For questions about striking worksites, remote work and how to avoid scabbing – see the FAQ under About Job Action.



Sign up for Payworks!

To make sure you're paid for any strike duties you're assigned, take a moment to sign up for Payworks. Check your inbox for an email from [email protected] and follow the instructions. You will be asked to confirm your identity, to create login credentials and to set up direct deposit by providing your banking information. Further info about Payworks can be found here.





