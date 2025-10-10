We understand that some members have received messaging from the employer stating that they are not eligible for stat pay for the September 30th stat holiday unless they worked the day before and the day after the holiday. We believe this to be in violation of the Employment Standards Act and our Collective Agreements and will be pursuing legal action.

This is unfair and an unnecessary attack on workers. That's why the BCGEU provincial executive have voted to give strike pay to all BCGEU members on strike instead.

The BCGEU will be adjusting picketing attendance for anyone who had picketed at least once before September 30th, so that you will receive strike pay for the September 30th stat holiday, if you have not already received it. There is no need for you to do anything for this to happen.

In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff



P.S. Avoid Delays - Sign up for Payworks!

With Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) workers now on strike across Canada and mail delivery suspended, it's more important than ever to make sure you're signed up with Payworks whether or not you are currently on strike. Signing up will ensure you are paid for strike duties now or in the future.



To sign up check your email for an email from n[email protected]. Follow the instructions to:

Confirm your identity

Create login credentials

Set up direct deposit (recommended)

For further info about Payworks, review the Public Service FAQ here.

Note: If you opt to receive your strike pay by cheque instead of direct deposit, you will need to call or email the BCGEU area office corresponding to the area where you picketed to make arrangements to receive your cheque directly rather than by mail while the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is on strike and mail delivery is suspended.





