We would like to share more information about the recently announced vaccine policy.



Our union's role is to protect your rights as laid out in the collective agreement and ensure members who require representation, receive it. Our responsibilities include fighting for workplace safety, as well as accommodations for workers who cannot get vaccinated for legitimate medical grounds protected by the Human Rights Code.



Our union supports the right of all workers to safe and healthy workplaces. That's why, from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCGEU has pushed for best practice health and safety measures for communities and workplaces including mandatory masks, physical distancing, remote-work arrangements, paid sick leave and vaccines for all who are able. And that's why we will continue to call for a mask mandate to be implemented uniformly in all public service workplaces.



The BCGEU was not consulted in the development of this policy. The announcement from the government indicated that the policy related to mandatory vaccinations has yet to be developed. We understand that we expect to see this policy prior to November 1. Until we can review the government policy, we may not be able to answer some of the very legitimate questions members may have about the implications of this new government policy.



As each member's situation is different, our union has developed a general FAQ to assist members in navigating their particular situation. We will update this document as more information is forthcoming from the employer.



In addition, our union welcomes the decision of the government to delay the full return to offices until November that was also announced.



We will continue to update members as developments unfold.

UWU/MoveUP