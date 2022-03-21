Last week’s strike vote was largest in our union’s history, and the 95% yes vote – with overwhelming turnout – sent a powerful message to government which they heard loud and clear. That pressure motivated them to get back to the table.



Backed by that vote, your bargaining committee resumed negotiations with your employer, the Public Service Agency (PSA), this week. On Monday, the PSA tabled a revised monetary proposal. While the revised offer was a marked improvement on their previous offers, it still fell short. However, it showed enough movement to continue negotiations.



As a result, your bargaining committee responded with a revised union general wage proposal on Tuesday.



You've told us since the beginning of this round of bargaining that COLA protections are key to reaching a deal. Our revised proposal reflects this fact, and we continue to stand strong and united behind this.



Bargaining continues in Victoria next week for five days. As always, we will continue to keep you informed every step of the way.



We should note as bargaining has resumed, there will be no immediate job action. This means that you should proceed with business as usual at your workplace unless you hear otherwise from your union.



With regard to essential services negotiations, we continue to pursue essential services and have mediation dates scheduled at the Labour Relations Board throughout July.



Thank you again for your unwavering solidarity and support. We are stronger united, and your employer has certainly seen that.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee

Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff



