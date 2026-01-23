Update on Retroactive Pay

We have heard from an increasing number of members who have not yet received their retroactive pay. We share your frustration and want to provide a clear update.

Your bargaining committee has repeatedly raised this issue with the employer – the Public Service Agency (PSA) – and has sought concrete timelines for when outstanding retroactive payments will be completed. To date, the response we have received is that processing is "ongoing," without any firm commitment or satisfactory explanation for the delays.



We will continue to hold the employer accountable, including through the filing of a policy grievance, which successfully resolved similar delays in the past. We will keep members informed of next steps, and we thank everyone who has reached out with their concerns.





In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP