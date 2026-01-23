Update on Retroactive Pay
We have heard from an increasing number of members who have not yet received their retroactive pay. We share your frustration and want to provide a clear update.
Your bargaining committee has repeatedly raised this issue with the employer – the Public Service Agency (PSA) – and has sought concrete timelines for when outstanding retroactive payments will be completed. To date, the response we have received is that processing is "ongoing," without any firm commitment or satisfactory explanation for the delays.
We will continue to hold the employer accountable, including through the filing of a policy grievance, which successfully resolved similar delays in the past. We will keep members informed of next steps, and we thank everyone who has reached out with their concerns.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
