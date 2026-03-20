Agreement ratified with 91% support

Dear Members,

Community Bargaining Association (CBA) members, including you, have voted by more than 91% to ratify a new collective agreement with the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC). Please see vote totals below:

BCGEU – BC General Employees’ Union CBA constituent unions (total) Eligible voters: 16,455 Voted: 6,254 Turnout: 38.01% Yes: 5,794 No: 460 Spoiled: 0 Yes percentage: 92.64% No percentage: 7.36% Eligible voters: 27,609 Voted: 10,787 Turnout: 39.07% Yes: 9,837 No: 950 Spoiled: 0 Yes percentage: 91.19% No percentage: 8.81%

This is a strong result and a major win for your coworkers in community health. It's also a win for you in supportive housing, shelters, and women's transition homes, as the ratified agreement will become your collective agreement starting April 1, 2027.

The four-year, inflation-fighting deal delivers substantial gains, including annual wage increases of 3% per year and low wage redress funding. It also includes gains to shift premiums, which you will receive when the contract kicks in. Equitable shift premiums have been a major priority for your sector in the fight to close the pay gap between different agencies, so this is a significant milestone.

Once the agreement kicks in on April 1, 2027 it will stay in effect until March 31, 2029.

📍As a reminder, you continue to be covered by your current (community social services) agreement. Stay tuned for updates from the community social services bargaining table, as the results from that bargaining table will determine your prospective retroactive pay and most immediate wage increases.

📄Now that members have ratified the agreement, the next step is ratification by HEABC employers, which is expected to take place at the beginning of next month. Between now and April 1, 2027, our union will continue negotiating your transfer agreement, which will determine how this new contract applies to your specialized work, supporting the unhoused and under-housed. The fight remains the same for your sector: to protect the best parts of your current working conditions (under the community social services agreement) and to unlock the greatest benefits of the community health agreement.

Because members stayed united and engaged throughout this round of bargaining, those benefits will be all the greater.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Kate Banky, Local 301

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative

Kate Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP