We have some critical updates about our tentative settlement. Many of you have been asking how and when you will get to cast your vote to accept or reject the tentative settlement as our next collective agreement. Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the tentative settlement.

Below are the dates, events and information to expect over the next three weeks leading up to the ratification vote, which will be online.

To date, you've received the summary report that synthesizes and contextualizes key highlights of the tentative settlement, including wage increases, explaining how the various monetary and non-monetary provisions will improve our working conditions.

Next week, the week of June 30th, you will receive the ratification document in your email. This document is more technical than the summary and contains the actual contract language (or legalese) that the summary report references – that is, the ratification document spells out the exact words that will be included in our collective agreement if we ratify the settlement.

Ratification meeting – July 10

Once you have this document, our bargaining committee will hold a meeting to present and review the proposed changes to the collective agreement and answer your questions, so you have all the information you need to make an informed vote.



Ratification Vote –July 11-14

The vote will open online, one day after the meeting. The vote is hosted by a safe, secure third-party, and it will come via email. Results will be announced Tuesday, July 15.





Thank you for your patience and continued support. We will have an updated FAQ for those who missed our town hall last week soon - please stay tuned.



In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee

Jason Lin Bargaining Committee

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP