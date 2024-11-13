Bargaining continued with your employer in Vancouver from November 5th to 8th. We continued discussing many non-monetary proposals. We will exchange monetary proposals during our next bargaining sessions in Kamloops, scheduled for December 10th to 13th.



Talks will likely continue into the New Year. We appreciate your patience and support as we move the bargaining process forward.



Stay Informed

In order to receive certain correspondence such as online voting credentials in the future, and to help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee member

Mark Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Russell Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Keith, Bargaining Committee Member

Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



