Our July bargaining dates in Vancouver resulted in the exchange of union and employer non-monetary proposals; discussions are in the early stages, with the tone being cordial and respectful; we will continue spending time working through these proposals until it’s time to begin Monetary discussions. We have additional dates in September and will update you after that. In the meantime, your patience and support are key to us finding a fair deal for members.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee member

Mark Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Russell Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Keith, Bargaining Committee Member

Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



