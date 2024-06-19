We are pleased to advise the Bargaining process will begin tomorrow, June 20th for initial introductions & Protocol discussions with the goal of agreeing to a protocol by the end of the session. Additional dates are scheduled for July 22,23,24 where the parties will exchange non-monetary proposals. While the exact length of the process is difficult to determine, it will likely continue into the fall.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Mark Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member
Russell Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Keith, Bargaining Committee Member
Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download a PDF of this notice
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs