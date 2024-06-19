We are pleased to advise the Bargaining process will begin tomorrow, June 20th for initial introductions & Protocol discussions with the goal of agreeing to a protocol by the end of the session. Additional dates are scheduled for July 22,23,24 where the parties will exchange non-monetary proposals. While the exact length of the process is difficult to determine, it will likely continue into the fall.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,



Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Mark Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Russell Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Keith, Bargaining Committee Member

Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download a PDF of this notice