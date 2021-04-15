Nominations are now open for one Steward with Local 1704 at Alliance Facility Solutions Inc.

New stewards will be trained by the Union.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the Steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is April 22, 2021 by 5:00 pm

The attached nomination form must be used. Nominations must be emailed to [email protected], no later than April 22, 2021 by 5:00 pm.

If an election occurs, candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

In solidarity

Gurmeet Singh Chad Blackey

Local 1704 Chair Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP