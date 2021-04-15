Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Alliance Facility Solutions Inc. - Nominations for steward - BCGEU
Published on April 15, 2021
Nominations are now open for one Steward with Local 1704 at Alliance Facility Solutions Inc.
New stewards will be trained by the Union.
If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the Steward, please contact our office.
The deadline for nominations is April 22, 2021 by 5:00 pm
The attached nomination form must be used. Nominations must be emailed to [email protected], no later than April 22, 2021 by 5:00 pm.
If an election occurs, candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
In solidarity
Gurmeet Singh Chad Blackey Local 1704 Chair Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here Download nomination form here