We are pleased to advise you that a tentative agreement was reached with the employer yesterday. We will develop a ratification document for your review and schedule an information session shortly. Stay tuned for this information.
Thank you for your support and patience throughout the bargaining process.
In solidarity,
Randy Loberg, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Sykes, Bargaining Committee Member
Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member
Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee Member
Leigha Bonthoux, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.