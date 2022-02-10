We are pleased to advise you that a tentative agreement was reached with the employer yesterday. We will develop a ratification document for your review and schedule an information session shortly. Stay tuned for this information.



Thank you for your support and patience throughout the bargaining process.



In solidarity,



Randy Loberg, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Jeffrey Sykes, Bargaining Committee Member

Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member

Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee Member

Leigha Bonthoux, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



