We are pleased to announce that after five additional days of negotiations with AFSI, we reached a tentative agreement in the early hours of Sunday morning. As you know, bargaining started in July 2024. After 30 days at the negotiating table, we have secured gains for our membership, and our committee looks forward to sharing those details with you. In the coming weeks, we will prepare a complete ratification document, a summary of the key highlights of the agreement, and information regarding the ratification process as we prepare to vote on our tentative agreement later in March. As a committee, we want to extend our gratitude for your patience and support throughout this process. This agreement was only possible because of your solidarity.

Stay Informed

In order to receive certain correspondence such as online voting credentials in the future, and to help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee member

Mark Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Russell Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Keith, Bargaining Committee Member

Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

