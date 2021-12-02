The BCGEU is pleased to announce the formation of the Joint Job Evaluation Committee (JJEC). All BCGEU jobs are described, classified, and compensated in accordance with your Collective Agreement's Article 28 – JOB EVALUATION, and APPENDIX 1 – Included Classification Rates for salary.



Article 28 – JOB EVALUATION provides for the administration and maintenance of job classifications by the JJEC. The function of the JJEC is to process all requests to review and classify new and changed jobs in the bargaining unit. The committee consist of 3 union representatives from your workplace and 3 employer representatives. The members of the committees have received the appropriate training by the BCGEU on using this manual. A BCGEU Servicing Staff Representative will facilitate the process.



Your union representatives are: Aaron Creighton, Leigha Bonthoux, and Tyler Puhl.



It is expected a mutually agreeable meeting date will soon be set. Further information from the JJEC will be forthcoming. Thank you.



Victor Choy

Service Representative



