Bargaining resumed last week on Feb 9, 10, 11 after a period of not meeting since early December. Please note, the recent delay is due to lack of availability of the parties which has added to the total time of bargaining. There has been no intended delay by either party. Now that we are back at the bargaining table we are highly focused and intent on bring bargaining to a conclusion, the employer has made a new proposal which has narrowed on wages and term.



We are bargaining with the employer again, tomorrow Friday Feb 18th. This is a very important day and we hope to find a settlement. That being said it's far from clear whether that will happen



If we cannot find agreement, we will have to assess next steps. Please be patient and allow your bargaining committee to negotiate the best possible agreement.





In solidarity,



Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations

Randy Loberg, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Jeffrey Sykes, Bargaining Committee Member

Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member

Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee Member







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP