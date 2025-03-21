The results from the vote are in, and our new collective agreement has been ratified with 82.9% in favour and an 84% voter turnout.



All provisions of our new collective agreement are in effect immediately, and Wage Increases are retroactive. We are currently in talks with the employer to determine when the new rates will be applied to your paychecks. Please don't hesitate to reach to one of your bargaining committee members.



Thank you once again for your Support.

In solidarity,

Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee member

Mark Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Russell Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Keith, Bargaining Committee Member

Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP