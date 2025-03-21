The results from the vote are in, and our new collective agreement has been ratified with 82.9% in favour and an 84% voter turnout.
All provisions of our new collective agreement are in effect immediately, and Wage Increases are retroactive. We are currently in talks with the employer to determine when the new rates will be applied to your paychecks. Please don't hesitate to reach to one of your bargaining committee members.
Thank you once again for your Support.
In solidarity,
Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee member
Mark Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member
Russell Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Keith, Bargaining Committee Member
Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download PDF of this bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs