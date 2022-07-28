The BCGEU is holding an election for three (3) steward positions at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women. Your candidates are as follows:

Joti Josan

Ashley Chand

Michelle Gallant

Kayla Watkins

The election will be done by an electronic ballot (e-vote). You will receive an email with voting information from [email protected]. We ask that you add this new email address as a contact. This will prevent important voting credentials and voting reminder emails from going into your spam, junk and quarantine folders. For information to assist on voting with the BCGEU's Scytl Electronic Voting system, please visit https://www.bcgeu.ca/how_to_vote

The polls will open on November 14, 2022, at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. on November 28th 2022.



Additionally, please ensure we have the most up to date email address on file for you to ensure a seamless delivery of your voting credentials. To update your email through the website portal, using your member ID, please go to www.bcgeu.ca or you may contact us directly at [email protected]



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new stewards at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women.



Any questions should be referred to the area office.



Ira Kibbe

Local 104 Chair



Chad Blackey

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





