The BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) supports the coalition of former and current students who are opposing the closure of Surrey Learning Centres, also known as alternative education sites.

Learning centres provide a safe and supportive environment where students can meet their educational needs. These centres focus on building trust and creating a comfortable space, which is essential for vulnerable students who require a more tailored approach to their education. With the closure of learning centres, students are forced to consider increasingly distant centres.

Last year, the Guilford Learning Centre in Surrey closed. This year, Surrey School District has confirmed City Central Learning Centre will reopen as an elementary school and South Surrey White Rock Learning Centre will close. If this closure happens, only two learning centres will remain in Surrey.

The BCGEU stands with the former and current students of Surrey Learning Centres opposing the closures of learning centres that are essential to our communities.

