Why is an American company sucking millions of public health dollars out of B.C.? Take action here: https://www.handsoffourhealthcare.ca

Did you know that BCGEU members working at LifeLabs are up against an American Fortune 500 company as they strike for a fair contract? After buying LifeLabs last summer for $1.3 billion, Quest Diagnostics now owns the lab testing services we all need to take care of our health.

We pay LifeLabs $300 million each year for their services. All of those health dollars should stay in B.C. to pay fair wages and maintain the quality and sustainability of our health services – not get scooped up by an American company as profit. In fact, a recent poll by the BCGEU showed a majority of people (74%) in British Columbia oppose for-profit American companies owning and controlling health care services in the province.

That's why we're asking the provincial government at www.handsoffourhealthcare.ca: Why is an American company sucking millions of public health dollars out of B.C?

Show your support for LifeLabs workers and join us in calling on the government to tell us why an American corporation is allowed to profit off our healthcare – especially while we're in a trade war with the U.S!

Almost 2,000 people in British Columbia have already had their say at handsoffourhealthcare.ca – will you send a message to the provincial government and add your voice today?





UWU/MoveUP