Amica Beechwod Village - Member-to-Member site visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 10, 2023

Please join members of your Local 401 Executive, who will be hosting Member-to-Member worksite visits at Amica Beechwood Village.

This is an opportunity for members to ask questions and hear about issues and concerns in the workplace.

DATE:           December 20, 2023
TIME:           10 a.m.-12 p.m.
LOCATION:  Amica Beechwood Village (Private Dining Room), 2315 Mills Road
 
In solidarity,
Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



