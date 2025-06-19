As you are aware Amica has elected to change their benefit program provider to Manulife effective as of July 1, 2025. Your Employer has advised the Union all benefit entitlements will remain the same.



Should you notice you have any reduction in benefits with the new provider or have any immediate concerns regarding your benefits please reach out to your local steward.



In solidarity,

Stacey Campbell

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP