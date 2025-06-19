Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Amica Mature Lifestyles - Amica Benefits Program effective July 1, 2025 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 19, 2025

As you are aware Amica has elected to change their benefit program provider to Manulife effective as of July 1, 2025. Your Employer has advised the Union all benefit entitlements will remain the same.
 
Should you notice you have any reduction in benefits with the new provider or have any immediate concerns regarding your benefits please reach out to your local steward.

In solidarity,
Stacey Campbell
Staff Representative

