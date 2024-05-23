The Union is pleased to advise that the following members working at Amica Somerset House Victoria have been acclaimed as members of the Unions collective agreement bargaining committee.

Nina Shatrgot - Bargaining Chair

Joy Baguio - Bargaining Committee Member.

Kristina Hall - Bargaining Committee Member.

In the coming weeks, your new bargaining committee will begin preparing for upcoming collective agreement negotiations with your Employer. We will update you when this process begins.



In the meantime, your current collective agreement remains in full force and effect until a new agreement has been negotiated and then ratified by the membership.



Congratulations committee for accepting your nominations for this important work.



With thanks



Chad McQuarrie

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP