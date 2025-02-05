Being a union member means we have rights and protections as workers



Two of our co-workers recently sent a letter and email asking us all to sign a form to decertify the BC General Employees' Union as our representative in employment matters. The letters and emails contain some unfortunate misinformation. We need to set the record straight.



Decertifying the union now will end our painstaking efforts to achieve a first collective agreement. The agreement will cover wages and benefits, vacation and holiday entitlement, workplace health and safety, and a process to resolve problems and disagreements. Our working terms and conditions will be transparent, and you'll have protections against unfair treatment. Together, we will ensure the agreement is culturally sensitive and acknowledge the Indigenous character and mission of the Coalition. Bargaining has taken much longer than usual. The union has been very patient and respectful in working with our employer on this joint effort, knowing that ACEH is unique, and the employer is new to the process.



Our union includes everyone



The union reflects our society, but we are also a progressive social movement for equality and justice. We have an Indigenous educator, an Indigenous liaison officer, and an Indigenous Advisory Council. We are establishing a unique sector for Indigenous Services workers, and we will be a part of this new and ground-breaking body. With Indigenous members' involvement and leadership, our union will continue on a path of reconciliation, decolonization and Indigenization. We are committed to working with and learning from Elders and the community as we build an inclusive union at our workplace.



Organizing



In 2023, some ACEH employees expressed interest in joining the BCGEU. Working with an Indigenous organizer, a majority of employees indicated support by signing membership cards. As part of this process, union staff met with community members and elders. We have also organized meetings to hear from employees, held elections for the bargaining committee, and offered educational webinars. All of us are welcome and encouraged to participate in the union, including on the bargaining committee. Once we have a collective agreement, we will elect stewards and recommend workplace health and safety representatives, who will receive training and support.



Sign a membership card



Respectfully,



Michelle Soupal Tamara Lynn Underwood Shanna Baker

Your ACEH union bargaining committee

