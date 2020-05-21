Earlier this week, the B.C. government released details of a federal-provincial cost-shared pandemic pay program to top up wages of some essential workers temporarily. Although many essential workers will be supported through the pandemic pay program, many will not.



Negotiation with the B.C. government was not on the table, but the BCGEU pushed hard to ensure that the broadest range of essential workers were covered, including LDB workers.



Frontline essential workers like you, who have faced increased risk, cost and inconvenience to serve your community throughout the pandemic-deserve to be recognized.



To be clear, while the government announcement has been made, our position has not changed and the fight is not over.



In the next coming days president Stephanie Smith will be reaching out to the government with two objectives: get some clarity about the criteria that were used to include some workers and exclude others from this important recognition program; and continue the BCGEU's push to have the program expanded to include more essential workers, like you. Stephanie will be keeping me up-to-date on these efforts so the information can be passed on to you.



If you have further questions regarding the pandemic pay program, I encourage you to reach out directly to your local MLA: https://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members



We are working on ways that you and your co-workers can make sure the government hears your voice on the pandemic pay program. Stay tuned for more information on this.



In solidarity,



Kusam Doal

Vice President, Retail Stores and Warehouse Component (Component 5)



