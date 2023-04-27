KISPIOX COMMUNITY SCHOOL – KNOW YOUR RIGHTS



Dam k xw,



As you are likely aware, on May 11, 2023 the BCGEU was certified as your bargaining agent to represent you in all matters related to your terms and conditions of employment. As previously advised, nominations to the bargaining committee will re-open September 20. An email containing the nomination form and completion instructions will be sent at that time. The purpose of this bulletin is to outline your rights and entitlements as unionized workers. Now that school has resumed and the interactions with your Employer will increase we thought it timely.



The B.C. Labour Relations Code establishes the rules of engagement between employers, their workers and the unions representing their workers. Particularly important, is the statutory imposition of a freeze on changes to a term or condition of employment during the 12-months following certification. The freeze prevents employers from changing a term or condition of employment that was in place when certification was granted. At Kispiox Community School certification was granted to the Union on May 11, 2023. That means that any term or condition of that was in place as of May 11, 2023 can not be absent permission from the Labour Relations Board.



A change to a term or condition of employment could be anything from the implementation of a new rule/policy to altering pay or benefits to amending duties and responsibilities to discipline or not recalling an employee following summer break. Whether an employee is recently hired, or long-term doesn't matter. The terms and conditions of employment at the time of certification cannot be changed.



If you believe that the Employer has violated its obligation under the freeze, please reach out.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address by logging into the Member Portal here. If you are unable to access the Member Portal it may be because we don't have a signed membership card on file. The card can be completed at this link here.



In Solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Staff Representative Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP