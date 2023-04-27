Damkxw,
Nominations are now re-opened for the bargaining committee that will negotiate your first collective agreement with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the Union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.
The bargaining committee has three member positions. If there are more nominees then positions, voting will occur. The chair will be chosen from amongst the bargaining committee members. We encourage anyone who is interested in negotiating the first collective agreement to seek a nomination to the bargaining committee.
A nomination form is attached here.
Note that the form requires the signatures of the nominee and their nominator.
Nominations close on Wednesday, October 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.
Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Thursday, October 21, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).
Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:
BCGEU
Attn. Negotiations Department
4911 Canada Way
Burnaby BC V5G 3W3
Duties of Committee Members and Chair
All committee members are expected to:
The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee, and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.
No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.
Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.
Important Deadlines
Members are reminded that:
Nominees may contact Staff Representative Zoe Towle for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674 or by email [email protected]
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.
In Solidarity,
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
