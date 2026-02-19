Dam k xw,



We are sad to announce that Hailey Harris has resigned from the Bargaining Committee. Hailey has been instrumental in helping us bargain your first collective agreement with your employer. We thank Hailey for her outstanding service.



With Hailey’s resignation there are two vacancies on the committee. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the Union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has three member positions. If there are more nominees then positions, voting will occur.



The bargaining committee chair will be chosen from amongst the elected bargaining committee members.



A nomination form is attached here.



Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.



Nominations close on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Friday, February 27, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092 or by email to [email protected]



Duties of Committee Members and Chair



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee, and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Important Deadlines



Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is: Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.; and

and The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is: Friday, February 27, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Brent Camilleri for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674 or by email: [email protected].



In solidarity,

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

